Chelsea have all but signed Edin Dzeko,

The Bosnian striker has ok’d the move, and will become a Blue in the coming hours.

Emerson Palmieri is also set to join the Stamford Bridge side in a deal that is set to be worth a combined

60 million,

of which would come in bonuses.

The Bosnian was reportedly against joining the Blues, and it made sense: he netted a massive 29 goals in Serie A action last season, and has already netted nine in the current campaign.

Dzeko seems to like it in the capital, and wasn’t as successful as a striker for Manchester City, where he scored, but was never the big hitter he was expected to be.

Reports from the United Kingdom confirm that Dzeko’s agent has flown to London in order to discuss the situation with the former Wolfsburg striker.

CM Newsdesk, adapted by @EdoDalmonte