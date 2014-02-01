Lazio are thinking of selling one of their crown jewels in the summer,

Keita Balde Diao has scored seven Serie A goals this season, but has been at odds with management for a while now, and may have added another incident to the beef.

Instead of turning up to training on time, the Manchester United, Inter, Juventus and Milan target arrived late today.

Why? He was celebrating his birthday yesterday at Pacha, a club in Barcelona, the team where he was a prized academy product.

Lazio aren’t just thinking of a fine: the repeated issues with the Senegalese star are leading president Claudio Lotito ad DS Igli Tare to sell the 22-year-old.

This is hardly all Keita’s fault, with his club unwilling to meet his requests for a better deal. His agent has notified Lazio that he won’t sign a new deal, and the current one expires next summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed for this website that

Lotito wants €30-35 million for his man, but may be forced to listen to offers soon if he wants to avoid Keita signing for someone else on a Bosman.