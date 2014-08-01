It looks like Liverpool target Lorenzo Insigne could come to an agreement with Napoli after all.

Recent speculation had indicated that the Reds had a strong chance of signing the 25-year-old because he was unable to accept Napoli’s offers of a new contract.

Now, the Gazzetta (via CM's Italian page) claims that the two sides are drawing nearer, though the image rights issue - which has often been a problem for Napoli - is still causing problems.

This prompted one of Insigne’s agent, Antonio Ottaiano, to ask president Aurelio De Laurentiis for €5 million a year, a fair swap for someone who would forfeit their image rights.

That had been enough to chase ADL away, but the two sides are now talking about a €3 million deal, with bonuses linked to results and Insigne’s appearances with the national team.



The contract woudl expire in 2021, two more years than the current one.

De Laurentiis had previously offered €2.5m.