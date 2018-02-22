Max Mirabelli is in trouble, if the latest reports are accurate.

The Rossoneri sporting director is under a lot of pressure right now, with the recent meeting with UEFA over Milan’s Financial Fair Play problems being only one of his problems.

The Diavolo’s fine for overspending last summer - and inability to even come close to the Champions League - has been made by the weekend loss against Benevento, who did the double on the Rossoneri this season despite being certs for relegation.

The rumours are, according to the Gazzetta, that Mirabelli could be circling the drain, and not getting on as well with the higher-ups in China.

There is suspicion from that direction that the money allocated last summer was misspent. Even worse, the Elliott Fund is also calling for new management, and hence a new sporting director.

It appears that the latter factor is the biggest threat to Mirabelli, who is also taking heat for offering Coach Rino Gattuso a three-year deal.