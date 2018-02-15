Chelsea have hit a snag in their

According to the latest report from Marca, they will not be able to prize Juan Carlos Unzue away from Celta Vigo. The Spaniard was expected to be Luis Enrique’s No.2 if he were to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Enrique had already worked with Unzue at Barcelona and at Celta, winning the Champions League in 2015, defeating Juventus 3-1 in the final.

Unzue has a deal until 2019, and the article indicates that he doesn’t want to leave his position. The Galician club is worried about his own staff, however, with

Antonio Conte is not expected to last the summer, his Pensioners finding themselves so far from leaders Chelsea that their current objective is to stay in the Top 4, with Spurs only one point behind.

Known for being trigger-happy, Roman Abramovich is already considering alternatives to the Italian, who went down with all hands in two horrid losses to Bournemouth and Watford recently.

Robert Moreno, Rafel Pol and Joaquin Valdes all tempted to join the Blues.