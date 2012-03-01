It looks like Marcelo Bielsa could be ready to take over at Lille next week.

According to La Voix Du Nord (via Footmercato), the former Lazio candidate is set to replace Frederic Antonetti, under whom the Dogues are languishing in 12th place, only two above the drop zone, where they have been a regular feature this season.

Bielsa jilted Lazio soon after agreeing to Coach them this summer, claiming owner Claudio Lotito went back on a series of promises.

Four days ago, RMC claimed that Lille had a three-year deal ready for the former Athletic Bilbao and Argentina Coach.

The Voix du Nord claims that he could be named as early as next week, and be ready to Coach the game against Dijon on January 20th.

New owner Gerard Lopez had been linked to recruiting Bielsa to Marseille before he pulled out of his takeover. Bielsa enjoyed a positive season at OM anyway before leaving.

Now hoping to finalize his takeover of Lille, Lopez has convinced Luis Campos to become the director of sport up North, and the two really want Bielsa.