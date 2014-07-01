Angel Di Maria really wants to move to Barcelona,

The Argentine star has, according to Cadena Ser, asked PSg to let him move, speaking to Unai Emery in person to let him go.

The former Manchester United flop is one of many players who are threatened by the arrival of the 222 million Neymar.

However Jorge Mendes - whose company Gestifute is still involved with the Argentine, even though Mendes is not his agent - denied this, claiming that “what you [the media] have written about Di Maria is not true”. Reports had indicated that the Portugueuse agent had travelled to Spain to speak to Barcelona about ADM.

Di Maria has been linked to the Catalans before, despite his playing past at Real Madrid. He gets on very well with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano, especially the former.

Signed for €63 million by PSG three years ago, he has no more “anti-Barca” clause in his deal, allowing him to join the Blaugrana.