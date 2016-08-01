Latest: Gustavo Gomez’s Boca move collapses
02 February at 18:01Boca Juniors boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto has revealed the Gustavo Gomez’s move from AC Milan has collapsed.
The Paraguay International seemed close to joining the Argentinean club in February (the South American transfer window is open), but Barros Schelotto has revealed that the deal is off.
“Gomez is a player that could raise our level but I’ve talked to [Boca President] Angelici and he has told me that negotiations [with AC Milan] have stopped.”
Negotiations between the two sides had been ongoing for over a month, and it did seem just a few hours ago that an agreement between the two clubs was close to be reached as Boca had come forward with a proposal worth €5.3 million for 100% of the former Lanús man.
Gomez joined AC Milan for € 8.6 million in summer 2016 and after featuring in 20 AC Milan games last season, he has only managed 10 minutes in all competitions in the current campaign.
