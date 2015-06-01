Latest: Hebei Fortune offer €10m a year to Chelsea, Liverpool, Marseille target
12 January at 15:17Chinese club Hebei Fortune have made a stunning offer to Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.
As confirmed by Premium Sport (via FC Inter 1908), the Liverpool and Chelsea target has been offered a huge salary (€10m a year) to move to China.
Kondogbia joined the Nerazzurri from AS Monaco last summer for a sum believed to be €42 million with all bonuses included, but has so far done little to warrant them, scoring only once in Serie A play and generally looking out of sorts at the San Siro.
The Gazzetta dello Sport had spoken of a €25m offer from the Chinese Premier League club this morning, but this salary offer may make the 23-year-old think. His agents went and reported the bid to Inter today.
Beyond Hebei, Olympique de Marseille (under new ownership) are also interested, reports circulating of a €30m offer being on the table.
Otherwise, the 23-year-old is also being linked to Chelsea and Liverpool.
Share on