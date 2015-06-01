Chinese club Hebei Fortune have made a stunning offer to Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Kondogbia joined the Nerazzurri from AS Monaco last summer for a sum believed to be €42 million with all bonuses included, but has so far done little to warrant them, scoring only once in Serie A play and generally looking out of sorts at the San Siro.

The Gazzetta dello Sport had spoken of a €25m offer from the Chinese Premier League club this morning, but this salary offer may make the 23-year-old think. His agents went and reported the bid to Inter today.

