Leonardo Bonucci doesn’t look likely to play tomorrow, if the latest images from Oporto are anything to go by.

CM correspondent Daniele Longo has the Juventus star sitting on the bench listening to music, instead of walking around the Dragao Stadium with his team-mates.

The Juventus defender got into a heated altercation with Coach Max Allegri at the weekend, and reports have been coming in that the Italy international will be excluded from tomorrow’s game against Porto.