Survey: here's Bonucci looking dejected in Porto, does he deserve to be dropped?
21 February at 19:09Leonardo Bonucci doesn’t look likely to play tomorrow, if the latest images from Oporto are anything to go by.
CM correspondent Daniele Longo has the Juventus star sitting on the bench listening to music, instead of walking around the Dragao Stadium with his team-mates.
The Juventus defender got into a heated altercation with Coach Max Allegri at the weekend, and reports have been coming in that the Italy international will be excluded from tomorrow’s game against Porto.
Balice insists that we’ll know more once the press conference is over, but it appears likely that Bonucci won’t play a role in tomorrow’s Champions League Round of 16 tie.
SURVEY: DO YOU AGREE WITH BONUCCI'S EXCLUSION?
Daniele Longo (@86_longo), adapted by @EdoDalmonte
