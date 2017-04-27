Manchester United still believe a lot in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, if the latest reports are accurate.

According to Neil Custis of The Sun (via the Sports Bible), the Swedish international was made a very generous offer by the Red Devils, despite finding out that he’ll out of action for nine months because of a cruciate ligament injury he sustained last week.

Custis claims that, on Jose Mourinho’s insistence, Manchester United offered to activate the clause in Ibra’s deal for a second season, and to pay him £13 million for the campaign.

The 35-year-old - who may well have said goodbye to football forever, despite refusing to admit so - turned down the offer, however.

Ibra’s injury has seen the Red Devils be increasingly linked to alternatives in attack, from Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid to Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid.

Ibrahimovic attended training yesterday, team-mate Ander Herrera saying (via the Metro) that

The Swedish international has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, helping Jose Mourinho win his first silverware at Old Trafford.

"It is true that he (Ibrahimovic) was down at the training ground yesterday and spoke to the group."