Inter have an agreement to bring Luis Muriel to Milan in summer, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

Sporting director met with the Chelsea and Milan target’s entourage in Rome, as well as Antonio Romei, the lawyer who is Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero’s right-hand man.

It looks like the Nerazzurri are ready to pick up the 25-year-old’s

35 million release clause, and bring him over to Milan in the summer, something the Corriere report both Sampdoria and Muriel are keen on.

The Colombian was also linked

Inter are set to double his

900k salary.

Also appreciated by Roma, Milan and Fiorentina, Muriel began the season on a red-hot streak, scoring six Serie A goals in his first ten games, before grinding to a halt. He’s picked it up of late, however, netting a key goal against AS Roma and the winner against AC Milan at the San Siro, taking his total to eight.