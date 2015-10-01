Inter won’t be able to afford Daniel Sturridge,

The Liverpool star has been linked to a move to Inter of late, as he is struggling for playing time and the Nerazzurri could do with some backup.

We here at calciomercato weren’t so sure about the move, with sources telling us that the 28-year-old wasn’t really seen as being a part of the Nerazzurri’s strategy.

Sturridge has found his playing time be reduced drastically over recent seasons, with the likes of Coutinho, Salah and Firmino monopolising the front three.

But now reports from England say that Liverpool are asking for over €30 million for their man, and he would require big wages. Inter don’t really have the funds to make that kind of move, with Coach Luciano Spalletti recently stating that Inter “didn’t have the €30 million” needed to sign Simone Verdi.

Sturridge was a reliable goalscorer for Liverpool several years ago, but his injury record is also holding Inter up.