Inter are close to landing Borussia Dortmund youngster Emre Mor,

The Borussia Dortmund youngster is set to move on a two-year deal, with Inter forced to buy him for €15 million after that.

Only playing five Bundesliga games last season, he has struggled to impose himself, and has shopped his services around, including in his father’s homeland, Turkey.

The Nerazzurri are hoping to land one or two players and make up for a summer that has been more about Financial Fair Play and Ivan Perisic than it has been about buying.