Latest: Inter close to signing Liverpool target
08 August at 16:10Inter are close to landing Borussia Dortmund youngster Emre Mor, according to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport.
We had exclusively revealed at the weekend that the 20-year-old would sustain his medical either on Tuesday or on Wednesday, and this report confirms that the Danish-born player is headed to the San Siro. He was also wanted by Everton, who are still expecting to operate without Ross Barkley.
The Borussia Dortmund youngster is set to move on a two-year deal, with Inter forced to buy him for €15 million after that.
Only playing five Bundesliga games last season, he has struggled to impose himself, and has shopped his services around, including in his father’s homeland, Turkey.
Mor has already agreed to terms with Inter, and will be valued at €10 million, with €5m more coming in bonuses.
The Nerazzurri are hoping to land one or two players and make up for a summer that has been more about Financial Fair Play and Ivan Perisic than it has been about buying.
@EdoDalmonte
