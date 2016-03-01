Latest: Inter could drop Chelsea target for Milan Derby
12 April at 10:55Inter have a tactical solution in mind for Sunday’s Milan Derby.
As reported by a number of outlets in the last few hours, Antonio Candreva could be dropped in favour of Eder.
Chelsea target Candreva - who is very much liked by Antonio Conte, who had an offer rejected for him in January - has dipped of late, likely because he’s barely missed a game all season.
Despite scoring against Torino, Sassuolo, Empoli and making two assists in the 7-1 humbling of Atalanta, the former Lazio man has looked like the shadow of his former self in recent weeks.
One of the strongest starters to Inter’s disappointing campaign, Candreva was consistent in the fall, but is now ceding ground.
With fans asking why €30 million man and Liverpool target Gabigol isn’t getting more of a start, Eder is a satisfying alternative.
The Brazilian has come on recently to great effect, playing well in the final minutes against Sampdoria and Crotone, two defeats that have Coach Stefano Pioli on some very thin ice indeed.
