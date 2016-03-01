Inter have a tactical solution in mind for Sunday’s Milan Derby.

Despite scoring against Torino, Sassuolo, Empoli and making two assists in the 7-1 humbling of Atalanta, the former Lazio man has looked like the shadow of his former self in recent weeks.

One of the strongest starters to Inter’s disappointing campaign, Candreva was consistent in the fall, but is now ceding ground.

With fans asking why

30 million man and Liverpool target Gabigol isn’t getting more of a start, Eder is a satisfying alternative.

The Brazilian has come on recently to great effect, playing well in the final minutes against Sampdoria and Crotone, two defeats that have Coach Stefano Pioli on some very thin ice indeed.

in the last few hours, Antonio Candreva could be dropped in favour of Eder.