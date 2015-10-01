Inter are looking to offer star striker Mauro Icardi a new deal, one that will keep the Premier League away from him by inserting a huge €211m million release clause!

He was also heavily courted by Napoli in the summer of 2016, but Inter resisted the Partenopei’s attempts at snagging him.

The Argentine star already had a deal until 2021, but his wife-cum-agent Wanda recently claimed that the family was “happy in Milan”.

The Nerazzurri have already spent this summer fending off interest in Ivan Perisic, and want to make sure that Icardi leaves only for an astronomical sum.

Inter reportedly want the clause at €211m - but would likely get another raise, having already obtained one in 2016.

The scorer of five Serie A goals in just three games, Icardi has made a red-hot start to the season, slamming in 26 last campaign.write that the Argentine star is in talks with Icardi, who is also liked by Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.