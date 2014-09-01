Inter are set to offer star winger Ivan Perisic a new deal, one which could include an

The 28-year-old star has started the campaign pretty well for Inter, coming up with two assists against Roma and a diving header against Fiorentina.

The Gazzetta dello Sport write that the Croatian international’s new deal may purposefully not include a release clause for overseas.

​With players like Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe going for a sum believed to be in excess of

402 million this summer, the Nerazzurri could be trying to cash in on

Perisic, who netted eleven Serie A goals last season and was a standout performer.

Summer negotiations saw the Red Devils never offer the

55 million that Inter wanted.

The Milanese side is now believed to be offering Perisic

4.5 million a year, and a deal that will keep him at the San Siro until 2022.