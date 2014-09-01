Latest: Inter offer star winger new deal with 'Anti-Man United' clause
07 September at 13:05Inter are set to offer star winger Ivan Perisic a new deal, one which could include an “anti-Man United clause”.
The 28-year-old star has started the campaign pretty well for Inter, coming up with two assists against Roma and a diving header against Fiorentina.
The Gazzetta dello Sport write that the Croatian international’s new deal may purposefully not include a release clause for overseas.
With players like Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe going for a sum believed to be in excess of €402 million this summer, the Nerazzurri could be trying to cash in on
Perisic, who netted eleven Serie A goals last season and was a standout performer.
Summer negotiations saw the Red Devils never offer the €55 million that Inter wanted.
The Milanese side is now believed to be offering Perisic €4.5 million a year, and a deal that will keep him at the San Siro until 2022.
@EdoDalmonte
