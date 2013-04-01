Inter look willing to spend

30 million on Dalbert Henrique,

The Nice full-back was previously valued at only

20 million by Inter, who are rivalling Liverpool in the race for the 23-year-old.

He is coming off a strong season with the Southern side, which managed to land an unexpected third place and the Champions League.

It is the latter which is proving to be a problem for Inter, as the Ligue 1 side wants to use Henrique in the qualifying rounds, which are to take place in August.

Inter technical co-ordinator Walter Sabatini has asked for Luciano Spalletti to be patient.

Dalbert

We had a fantastic season and it was only natural that proposals arrived,” Dalbert said.

“My agent was contacted by over 10 European clubs, including Liverpool and Inter, who progressed in their desire to have me in the squad.

“Inter made a proposal that I find to be irresistible and I think over the next few days we can have a happy outcome for everyone.”

The situation has been further complicated by Nice, whose president, Jean-Pierre Riviere, has accused Inter of not having the money to pay for the full-back. “Some clubs are showing up without the necessary means,” he recently said in a press conference, an allusion to the Nerazzurri’s Financial Fair Play issues.



CM staff, adapted by CM staff, adapted by @EdoDalmonte