Latest: Inter’s January transfer market plans

Suning have made it clear that Inter must self-finance it’s transfer plans next month, with Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio working hard to satisfy Luciano Spalletti’s demands in several areas of the squad.



DEFENCE – Alessandro Bastoni, who was purchased last summer but remained at Atalanta on loan, could arrive sooner than expected in order to provide extra depth to the Nerazzurri rear-guard. There is set to be a decisive meeting between the clubs before Christmas.



MIDFIELD – The preferred solution is still Ramires who would ideally arrive on a dry loan from Jiangsu Suning until June. However, their Nanjing counterparts would prefer him to leave permanently. Financially, this is a difficult operation for Inter to carry out. Sabatini, Ausilio and Spalletti will look to alter the ownership’s way of thinking though.



21-year-old Bologna man Godfred Donsah is another idea, but this would require a large cash outlay and it seems unlikely this will be sanctioned. An exchange deal involving Andrea Pinamonti could be looked at, while Cagliari’s Nicolò Barella is a player who enchants both Sabatini and Ausilio.



ATTACK – Unless cash comes in via the sale of João Mário, Marcelo Brozović, Yann Karamoh, Éder or Pinamonti, it is difficult to envisage a high-profile player arriving. The Portuguese could be used in an exchange deal with Paris Saint-Germain which would see Javier Pastore brought to Milan. Simone Verdi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are also on the club’s radar as they look to inject fresh quality into the team at the turn of the year.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)