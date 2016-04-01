Mauro Icardi has never been further from Inter,

The Argentine is not getting on well with the locker room, and Mino Raiola is being accused of getting involved by certain accounts, while Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid are all interested.

Though Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio had opened to a possible renewal, the truth is that the Nerazzurri have been scared off by Wanda Nara’s requests. Icardi’s agent (and wife) has, the Corriere writes, asked for €8 million a year - he is currently on six - which is too much for the Nerazzurri.

They have Financial Fair Play issues to deal with, and need to balance the books. The Milanese side would also want to almost double Maurito’s clause to €200 million (it is currently €110m), but accepting those wages would be big.

One thing is for sure: though he has scored eighteen league goals all season, he hasn’t found the back of the net for over a month, and Inter need to find a solution soon.