Inter want Domenico Berardi,

We can also confirm that the Nerazzurri have got to an advanced stage of negotiation for the Chelsea target, who is greatly admired by Antonio Conte.

Director of sport Piero Ausilio is known to be a great admirer of the Sassuolo winger’s, while owners Suning see someone like Berardi as the Italian young, talented Azzurro for fans and franchise alike to rally around.

Problem is, the two sides need to discuss a number of things, including the price. Sassuolo want

40 million for the 22-year-old, who was close to Juventus last summer before turning the Serie A champions down because of concerns over playing time.

Inter are working on lowering the price through swaps and bonuses.

Inter also have to sort out their Coaching situation. Current Coach Stefano Pioli approved the swoop, but were the Parma native not to stay, Berardi will need to be green lighted by whoever replaces him.