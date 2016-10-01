Joao Mario has given himself 48 hours to choose

The Inter playmaker has struggled for space at the San Siro since moving there for over

45 million in the summer of 2016.

Despite winning Euro 2016 with Portugal, the 25-year-old has never been an automatic starter in his time there, and has only been with the starting XI five times in Serie A this season.

Though West Ham have tried to solicit Jose Fonte’s help in recruiting him, Inter have already agreed to the outline of a deal with the Hammers, and Tuttosport claim that Pedro Obiang has also been thrown into the deal.

The latter would help Luciano Spalletti fill up the holes in Inter’s midfield.

The other option would be Ramires, formerly of Chelsea, but he is asking for quite a big salary. Inter need to offload players like Mario precisely because they need to balance the books for Financial Fair Play.