Latest Juve-Bologna news: Allegri plans tactical revolution

Juventus are about to play against Bologna at the Allianz Stadium. The match will start at 8.45 tonight and just a few hours before the game Max Allegri is planning a tactical revolution for tonight’s clash.



Allegri is expected to return to a three-man defence with Rugani, Benatia and Asamoah starting t the back.



The Italian manager revealed he could have switched to a three man defence during yesterday’s press conference. “I could either play with two or three men at the back”, Allegri said.



Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi will start in the middle of the park and Claudio Marchisio will replace the suspended Miralem Pjanic



Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro are set to start on the wings with Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain up front.



After tonight’s clash Juventus will face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final next Wednesday:



PREDICTED BOLOGNA-LINE-UP



BOLOGNA 4-3-3: Mirante; Mbaye, Romagnoli, De Maio, Masina; Poli, Crisetig, Nagy; Verdi, Destro, Di Francesco.



