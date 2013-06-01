Max Allegri is set to sign a new deal with Juventus.

It appears that Barcelona will have to look elsewhere when it comes to finding a new Coach. Often linked with the Blaugrana club and previously Arsenal, Allegri is close to signing a new deal with the Bianconeri.

The Catalans have other options, Jorge Sampaoli of Sevilla and Ernesto Valverde of Athletic Bilbao.

The former is linked to Argentina, his home country, after helping Sevilla keep up with Barcelona and Real Madrid until March, an impressive feat.





@EdoDalmonte Allegri was previously linked to Arsenal’s bench as a replacement for Arsene Wenger, with rumours emerging that he was unhappy in Turin.

confirms that the Italian has had a two-year deal offered to him. Some details are still up for discussion, but the two sides are committed to a deal in principle, and Allegri should sign by the end of the season.