Latest: Juventus back in race for Chelsea, Man United and Roma target
09 April at 15:46Juventus are set to rival Roma, Chelsea and Manchester United for Franck Kessie’.
The Bianconeri were very interested in the midfielder for a long time, but seemed to wilt away when the rest of Europe sat up and took notice of the 20-year-old, who has scored seven goals and made one assist in all competitions this season.
Il Tempo now write that the Ivorian is being chased by the Bianconeri again.
Last fall, Cesena director Rino Foschi admitted that Juventus had been following the former loanee for a year, and that he would have personally recommended the Bianconeri to him.
It appeared at the time that the Bianconeri had agreed to the signing of the teenager, who had just come off a strong scoring streak to kick off the Serie A season.
Agent George Atananga confirmed that many clubs are after the midfielder, explaining that “Roma are in front of the others for Kessie, but we have not yet closed a deal and there are other top clubs interested and the calls keep coming”.
Go to comments