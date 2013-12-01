Juventus’ search for a second midfield acquisition continues, and it looks like their next signing could come from Anfield.

Recent reports tell us that the Bianconeri are also chasing Emre Can, who is currently on the books at Liverpool.

The Bianconeri are interested in many players whose deals are set to expire next year, hence making them free to negotiate new deals with whomever thy want.

As talented as he is, Can hasn't really performed consistently enough at Anfield to nail on a starting berth.

The 22-year-old started 28 Premier League games last season, appearing on the teamsheet 9 times this season and scoring three league goals.

The Bianconeri are still looking for alternatives to Paul Pogba, having already added Tomas Rubicon of Genoa so far. Coach Max Allegri has been calling for the signing of two central midfielders, with Steven N’Zonzi also on the list.

Sevilla’s seemingly successful attempts at getting the former Stoke man to sign an extension have deflected Juventus’ attention for the moment.

Director of sport Fabio Paratici has long been an admirer of Can’s.