Juventus are interested in Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier,

La Derniere Heure write that the Bianconeri see the Belgian international as a plan for January, as they seem to be weak at right-back.

Incumbent Stephan Lichtsteiner is not doing well at Juventus, and is not considered to be starting material. The Old Lady still wanted him in their squad last season, not letting him leave for Inter last year.

Besiktas have burst onto the scene recently and, though their offer will be refused, Juve will still have a problem at RB, where fans aren’t so sure that Mattia De Sciglio is really the solution.

Meunier played a starring role for Belgium at Euro 2016, and has since gone on to do well at Paris Saint-Germain, despite competition from Serge Aurier.

With Daniel Alves’ arrival, however, things will be difficult for him.

Meunier doesn’t want to lose out on a starting job with the Red Devils because of a lack of playing time, and he could be the perfect solution in Turin.