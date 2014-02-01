Juventus are no longer interested in Adrien Rabiot, Calciomercato can reveal.

Long linked to the PSG midfielder, things were looking up for a big-money move this summer.

The 21-year-old was finally establishing himself at the Parc des Princes, and pulling off a bang-up marking job on Lionel Messi and company as the Ligue 1 champions triumphed 4-0 against Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture.

Last night’s debacle at the Camp Nou has changed things, however: Rabiot, who was very close to Juventus in the summer of 2014, showed that he still has to work on his personality, long an issue of his.

Before, it was a petulant attitude which set the midfielder back. Now, he’s failed to rise to the occasion as PSG crashed out following a 6-1 mauling.

Juventus are now backing down from the Frenchman, having not, in fact, made further attempts to pursue him, and last night may have proved them right, especially with PSG ramping up his price to something in the region of

50 million.