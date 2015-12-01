Juventus are interested in signing a PSG midfielder, but it isn’t just Blaise Matuidi.

Rabiot has been connected to many teams in the last few years, especially when he wasn’t starting at PSG on a regular basis.



Roma were one Italian team that was very close to signing him two years ago, but sporting director Walter Sabatini pulled the plug when Rabiot’s mother (a big influence) insisted on speaking to Coach Rudi Garcia.

Paris Saint-Germain don’t, according to Tuttosport, want to sell, and aren’t that happy at Juventus for nabbing Kingsley Coman back in 2014, something that has made deals between the two sides anyway.

Rabiot is a very strong tackler, and has performed at a very high level last season, playing a particularly convincing game against Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 win against Barcelona.

He has scored 23 goals in 201 Ligue 1 games for Paris Saint-Germain.

are claiming that Juventus are back in the running for the 22-year-old, who has also been chased by Arsenal and Roma too.