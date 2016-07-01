Juventus’ problems on the right continue, as new signing Benedikt Howedes

The Bianconeri’s website officially announced the news less than an hour ago.

“During today’s training session, Benedikt Howedes suffered a muscular strain to his left thigh flexor. The entity of this injury will be further clarified in the following days, when Howedes will sustain some medical examinations.”

Juventus are really struggling on the right at the moment: Stephan Lichtsteiner is ageing, though still solid. Daniel Alves has left, but new team-mate Mattia De Sciglio hasn’t played well, and is injured anyway.

The former Schalke 04 player ( and Liverpool target ) was believed by some to have a chance to play against Fiorentina last night, a game Juventus won 1-0.

Max Allegri had said on Tuesday that he “would evaluate him” and that “he could play”, but the German has had another problem.

Let’s hope his career can take off at the J Stadium at some stage.