Paulo Dybala’s injury could keep him out of the upcoming Serie A tie with Napoli, ESPN report (via our Italian page).

The Argentine star is currently with the national team, who have to face Bolivia and Chile in the coming days. He went down in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Sampdoria, though the former Palermo man would emphasize that it was nothing more than the hardening of the thigh.

Then again, the 23-year-old trained apart from the rest of the Albiceleste squad, and apears to have suffered a slight sprain to his left adductor. If it’s a first defree sprain, he’ll have to miss two weeks.

Set to return to Turin to sustain further tests, Dybala may miss out on next week’s game… against Napoli, who host the Bianconeri at the San Paolo in the league, only to do so again in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals!