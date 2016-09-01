Juventus star Patrice Evra wants to return to Manchester United, according to reports.

The Times (via goal.com) claim that the 35-year-old would “jump at the chance” to return to Old Trafford.

Despite having been a key component of Juventus since joining the Bianconeri in 2014, he is seeing his place being gradually taken by €25 million man Alex Sandro, formerly of Porto.

Having only made nine starts in league play this season, the former French captain has reportedly told team-mates that he is gagging to return to Manchester, where he won five Premier League titles and a Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson’s tutelage.



Signed for a measly £5.5 million in 2006 from Monaco, Evra went on to become one of the Red Devils' most consistent players, making 273 Premier League starts and scoring seven goals.

The rumours are being taken seriously all right, former team-mate Rio Ferdinand taking to Twitter to directly quiz Evra himself: “Throwing it out there... @patrice.evra I'm hearing thru social media u coming home bro?!? Talk to me!