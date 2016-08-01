PSG are set to rival Barcelona for promising defender Davinson Sanchez, according to the latest reports coming out of Catalonia.

The Ligue defending champions are interested in the young Ajax talent, who is worth €25 million or thereabouts

PSG are struggling to convince defender Marquinhos to stay. The former Roma player is liked by Barcelona and Manchester United, and doesn’t look ready to agree to the Parisian side’s offers.

In fact, recent reports had him ‘warming’ to the offers made him by Jose Mourinho, who is ready to offer

70m for his services.

A key factor here could well be Patrick Kluivert’s good relationship with his former club. Even if Marquinhos were to stay, PSG have spent this season looking for a fourth defender, especially after David Luiz left to return to former club Chelsea.

