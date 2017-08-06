Latest: Liverpool haven't made an offer for Coutinho replacement
07 August at 14:45Liverpool are interested in signing Hakim Ziyech, according to the latest reports.
With Philippe Coutinho close to joining Barcelona for a stunning sum believed to be above €150 million, the Anfield side is looking for a replacement.
Ziyech scored 12 goals last season, adding 20 assists in a total of 46 appearances.
According to Rush The Kop, he is known for his agility and creativity, though he didn’t really take care of defensive duties with the Lancers, something he will have to learn in Jurgen Klopp’s gegenpressing.
Der Telegraaf write, however, that the Reds have yet to make an offer for him, and that Ajax don’t want to part with their star winger.
Last summer’s courtship of Anwar El Ghazi proved one thing to AC Milan, too, and that was that the Lancers are ready to fight until they get the price they want.
Ajax themselves have already lost Davy Klaassen in the current window, only to Everton.
