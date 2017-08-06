Liverpool are interested in signing Hakim Ziyech,

​With Philippe Coutinho close to joining Barcelona for a stunning sum believed to be above

150 million, the Anfield side is looking for a replacement.

Ziyech scored 12 goals last season, adding 20 assists in a total of 46 appearances.



According to

Der Telegraaf write, however, that the Reds have yet to make an offer for him, and that Ajax don’t want to part with their star winger.

Last summer’s courtship of Anwar El Ghazi proved one thing to AC Milan, too, and that was that the Lancers are ready to fight until they get the price they want.





@EdoDalmonte Ajax themselves have already lost Davy Klaassen in the current window, only to Everton.