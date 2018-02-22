Liverpool are being

The highlight of this morning’s reports has the Reds really interested in the Argentine playmaker, who has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Juventus.

Though he originally cost the Bianconeri

Liverpool are reportedly interested in spending just over €100 million in the 24-year-old, the idea being that they would spend some of the €160m they got for Philippe Coutinho.

But Dybala isn’t exactly considered to be a bona fide star just yet: he has struggled in major Champions League games (see his recent struggles against Real Madrid), and anyway Juventus don’t seem interested in selling their man.

This despite the fact that Dybala has been working more and more with his brother as agent, and the latter hasn’t exactly sent some very reassuring signals to the Bianconeri in recent months.

€32 million in 2015, Dybala has impressed in front of goal, enough to be linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona.