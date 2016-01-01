Latest: Liverpool to scout Juventus talent tonight
28 February at 18:20Liverpool are expected to scout Francesco Cassata again tonight.
The Juventus prospect is set to play tonight in a Serie B clash between Spezia and Ascoli according to sister site ilbianconero.com.
The Anfield side has been linked to the Under-20 star for the whole winter, with Jurgen Klopp ready to offer €10 million for the midfielder in January.
On loan at Ascoli, the 19-year-old has made 24 appearances with the Marche club, scoring one goal.
Juventus turned the Kop side down, wishing to keep monitoring their man, who is blooming into one of the Bianconeri’s best Under-20 talents.
He has formed quite the trio with Riccardo Orsolini - who will return to Turin next season - and Riccardo Favilli, who has scored seven Serie B goals to Orsolini’s six.
A scouting Report from Spazio J (via Liverpool-Kop) describes the youngster as
@EdoDalmonte
"Versatile, with excellent running and pressing skills. Good acceleration, and quality passing. Has held virtually every position in the middle of the field for Juve's B team".
