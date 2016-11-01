Malcom has made a choice: he wants to play for Arsenal.

The Bordeaux star has recently been linked to the Gunners, as well as Tottenham and Manchester United.

Recent reports indicated that Jose Mourinho was ready to pay €45 million for the attacking midfielder, but that Bordeaux wanted at least €60 million for their sensation.

The 20-year-old has already scored seven Ligue 1 goals this season, adding four assists.

According to UOL, he “

UOL further add that the price is going to be lower, likely in the 50 million region, and that he will “certainly” leave in 2018.

UOL:#Malcom prefers to join Arsenal over Tottenham. Both clubs have already met with his agents, but the Brazilian would rather ply his trade under the guidance of Arsène Wenger, if a deal was to be successfully negotiated. pic.twitter.com/2WqlIehq9V — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) January 11, 2018

UOL:#Malcom is certain to leave Bordeaux in 2018. €50M should be enough to do the trick, with the English Premier League being the main destination. — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) January 11, 2018

prefers to join Arsenal over Tottenham. Both clubs have already met with his agents, but the Brazilian would rather ply his trade under the guidance of Arsène Wenger, if a deal was to be successfully negotiated."