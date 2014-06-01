Ivan Rakitic has signed a new deal to keep him at the Nou Camp,

The Barcelona midfielder looked to be under threat from new arrivals Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes, who cost the Catalan club a total 38.25 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester City were reported to be interested in the 28-year-old, who was also said to have fallen out with Coach Luis Enrique.

Sport now claim that the renewal is all but a done deal, something Rakitic hinted at a few days ago when

“I want to stay at Barcelona and the club is preparing a new contract for me,” the former Sevilla star added.

“I want to win more trophies with this club. I’m feeling happy here because I know I won’t be leaving. Nobody, however, is happy with lack of game time.”

While Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola were arguably the Croatians’ biggest fans in England, Juventus were leading the line in Calcio,