Latest: Man City, Juventus, United target signs Barcelona extension
22 February at 12:45Ivan Rakitic has signed a new deal to keep him at the Nou Camp, Catalan paper Sport (via the IB Times) can confirm.
The Barcelona midfielder looked to be under threat from new arrivals Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes, who cost the Catalan club a total 38.25 million, according to Transfermarkt.
Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester City were reported to be interested in the 28-year-old, who was also said to have fallen out with Coach Luis Enrique.
Sport now claim that the renewal is all but a done deal, something Rakitic hinted at a few days ago when he told Vovi List that his “future was here [in Barcelona].
“I want to stay at Barcelona and the club is preparing a new contract for me,” the former Sevilla star added.
“I want to win more trophies with this club. I’m feeling happy here because I know I won’t be leaving. Nobody, however, is happy with lack of game time.”.
While Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola were arguably the Croatians’ biggest fans in England, Juventus were leading the line in Calcio, though reports surfaced that Rakitic would cost no less than € 40 million, and that the former Sevilla man earned €8m a year, which would make him the highest-paid player in Italy.
Go to comments