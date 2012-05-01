Manchester City are ready to make a big offer for one of AS Monaco’s crown jewels, Kylian M’Bappe.

Le 10Sport confirm that Manchester City are ready to spend

60 million on the 18-year-old star, who shocked them last week in the Champions League Round of 16.

Playing at home, the Sky Blues found themselves 3-1 down at one stage, with M’Bappe scoring one and making another.

Barcelona intend to spend a similar sum, believed to be in the

50-60m range.

Juventus, for their part, are reported to be waiting for the right moment to pounce. We here at CM don’t think they like to get involved in these auctions anyway.

M’Bappe has already scored 7 Ligue 1 goals this season, adding five assists. The 18-year-old is the youngest player to have scored a league goal for the Principality’s club, beating a certain Thierry Henry to the award.

The youngster has also been chased by the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich and Arsenal, something