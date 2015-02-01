Latest: Man United agree to sell star to Real for €75m
28 April at 12:59Real Madrid appear to have secured David De Gea’s services for €75 million, the latest reports from Spain indicate.
The Manchester United star has, according to Marca (via Le10Sport), let the Old Trafford side know that he wants to leave for Madrid. Following this request, the Merengues appear to have reached an agreement with the Spanish international.
Marca also write that Jose Mourinho’s team isn’t willing to lose De Gea for anything less than €75 million. Real president Florentino Perez once told the media that he’d “recruit him [De Gea] one day, whatever happens”.
The Spanish international has long been linked to Real, with the Merengues looking for an elite goalkeeper to put between the sticks.
Florentino Perez’s dislike of Keylor Navas is well known, as is his desire to recruit Thibaut Courtois (or Bernd Leno) if the De Gea situation doesn’t work out for the best.
Having lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic until December / January at best, can the Red Devils afford to drop another sure-fire star?
