Monaco are set to hold onto Thomas Lemar and Fabinho, Le10Sport reveal.

Chased by a number of elite Premier League clubs - especially Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City - the two helped Monaco win a Ligue 1 title last season, and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

An Arsenal target , Lemar was the subject of a number of offers from Liverpool, who eventually threw in Divock Origi along with €80 million, but L10S revealed that Monaco didn’t want Origi.

The French website confirms that “everything” is being done to keep Lemar, but also that there isn’t enough time to land the two.

Lemar scored 16 Ligue 1 goals over the last two seasons, and has done well enough to break into the French national team.

Fabinho, for his part, is appreciated for his free-kick taking, and was especially linked to the Mancunian sides, with his father revealing that the 23-year-old had a “soft spot” for City.