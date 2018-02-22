The Frenchman is seen as being one of the defenders of the future, having performed well this season for Barcelona.

​Yet there is a problem: Barcelona need to wait in order for their Financial Fair Play situation to clear.

​Having spent over

160 million for Philippe Coutinho, they can’t offer Umtiti a new deal without violating the conditions of their FFP deal.

The idea, then is to come up with a gentlemen’s agreement with the former Lyon defender, and then officially sign his actual deal at the start of the 2018-2019 season.

The good news for Manchester United, however, is that they can snap up Umtiti for

The Old Trafford side still needs to sign defenders, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly not enough to solve their problems at the back.

€60 million until then, his current release clause.