Manchester United have ramped up their offer for Dries Mertens.

The 29-year-old is currently in contract negotiations with the Partenopei, who don’t look like they want to cede on the image rights issue.

Mertens had asked for

5 million a while back, but Aurelio De Laurentiis is stopping at three. One gets the feeling that a little more may turn the tide.

The Belgian international’s current deal expires in 2018, but he’s coming off a blockbuster year, scoring 25 goals between Serie A and the Champions League.

Inter are also interested, and are competing with Mourinho on the De Vrij and Strootman fronts, too.

Recent reports had

confirms that the Red Devils are offering the Belgian €4.7 million after tax to sign, bonuses included.Mertens - who turns 30 this year in May - met representatives of the Old Trafford side , something which has not-so-coincidentally scuppered his contract talks.