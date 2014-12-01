Latest: Man United offer nearly €5m a year to Napoli goal machine
30 March at 10:40Manchester United have ramped up their offer for Dries Mertens.
The Repubblica confirms that the Red Devils are offering the Belgian €4.7 million after tax to sign, bonuses included.
The 29-year-old is currently in contract negotiations with the Partenopei, who don’t look like they want to cede on the image rights issue.
Mertens had asked for €5 million a while back, but Aurelio De Laurentiis is stopping at three. One gets the feeling that a little more may turn the tide.
The Belgian international’s current deal expires in 2018, but he’s coming off a blockbuster year, scoring 25 goals between Serie A and the Champions League.
Inter are also interested, and are competing with Mourinho on the De Vrij and Strootman fronts, too.
Recent reports had Mertens - who turns 30 this year in May - met representatives of the Old Trafford side, something which has not-so-coincidentally scuppered his contract talks.
