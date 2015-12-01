Manchester United are preparing a January swoop for Radja Nainggolan,

The Roma star scored his first goal of the season against Verona at the weekend, as the Giallorossi crushed the promoted side 3-0.

Mourinho sent his best scouts out on mission last week, with Saul Niguez of Atletico and especially Nainggolan in their sights.

The Red Devils have also been linked to Kevin Strootman, his team-mate in midfield, for a long time.

The Belgian international was recently dropped by Roberto Martinez, provoking a furore.

Nainggolan has a deal with Roma until 2021, which he signed this summer. He may be attracted by the prospect of winning trophies, which doesn’t look so likely at the Olimpico.

He has scored 24 goals in 110 Serie A games with the Lupi, and is appreciated for his dynamic style, being a good runner with and without the ball.

@EdoDalmonte