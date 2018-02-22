The Belgian international has been linked to moves elsewhere in the Premier League, or to Spain and Italy.

He scored the winner against Arsenal at the weekend, a rare moment of joy for the player, who has struggled for playing time.

​Fellaini’s deal is set to expire in the summer, but Manchester United have a policy of offering their over-30s one-year extensions.

​According to ESPNFC, the 30-year-old isn’t willing to set for that, and wanted a deal similar to Antonio Valenvia’s. He was offered two years recently. Coach Jose Mourinho recently said that talks with Fellaini were going well, but the former Everton man may be tempted to look elsewhere.

We recently revealed that he had been offered to Juventus, but that the Bianconeri weren’t interested in his profile,