Serge Aurier is “hours away” from joining Tottenham Hotspur,

​Tottenham are set to pay PSG €27 million (

for the Ivorian international, who has wanted to leave for a while despite Coach Unai Emery’s wishes.

The 24-year-old, who is also wanted by Manchester United, was allowed a VISA to enter and work in the United Kingdom.

​Aurier wanted out of the Ligue 1 outfit since the arrival of Dani Alves who, along with Thomas Meunier, are set to make life difficult for him on the left.

The Ivorian international was previously waiting to be cleared for a work permit, having been turned away from the UK in October following a conviction for assault a police officer.

The 24-year-old is respected for his pace, but considered problematic for calling out many of his PSG team-mates on Periscope two years ago.

He was also liked by Barcelona, Juventus and Inter.