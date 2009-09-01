It appears that Lionel Messi could stop Barcelona from signing teenage sensation Kylian M’Bappe.

In order to sign M’Bappe, however, it has become clear that any suitor would need to guarantee the PSG, Manchester United and Man City target guaranteed playing time.

M’Bappe appeared to have signed an 100 million deal with Real Madrid a few days ago, only for the reports to turn out to be inaccurate.

With Suarez staying, the 18-year-old Monaco sensation wouldn’t get much playing time.

He has scored 24 goals, adding six assists in all competitions this season, enough to warrant plenty of attention from Europe’s main clubs.

Barcelona’s finances aren’t exactly limitless, with Messi’s deal reportedly forcing the Catalans to dump some players in order to afford the Flea.

that Lionel Messi wants to introduce a clause in his new deal, obliging Barcelona to keep Luis Suarez at the club and not selling him in the next window.