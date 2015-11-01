AC Milan made a cheeky enquiry after Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports from Sky Italia.

With the Real Madrid star threatening to leave over possible tax issues, all of Europe’s elite clubs seemed ready to queue up for him, including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

As published by known Twitter account Milan Eye, however, the Rossoneri asked after the 32-year-old this summer amidst their enormous shopping spree.

They’ve already splurged more than

Having also spent a lot on Andre Silva in attack, Milan are ambitious, having been acquired by a Chinese consortium led by Li Yonghong.

Despite a recent statement from UEFA which made some worrying references to Financial Fair Play issues, Milan look swell at the moment.

Ronaldo is coming off a season in which he netted 38 goals, adding another sixteen for his country.

Sky say that, out of curiosity, Milan have inquired about Cristiano Ronaldo during their meeting with Jorge Mendes. — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) July 26, 2017

€200 million this summer, bringing in Franck Kessie’, Lucas Biglia, Andrea Conti, Leonardo Bonucci and Hakan Calhanoglu, among others.