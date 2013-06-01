Milan have overtaken Roma in the race for Franck Kessie, the Gazzetta dello Sport’s Carlo Laudisa confirms.

AS Roma had already agreed to a deal with Atalanta for €28 million, but failed to persuade agent George Atangana.

The 20-year-old scorer of seven goals this season is also liked by Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern, Juventus and Arsenal.

Speaking to Calciomercato, Atangana specified that his client “isn’t a piece of machinery, fit to be sent to the first place to come to mind. I have a lot of respect for Roma, but I’m still waiting for the right choice for my client.”

Despite meeting with Roma on Thursday, Roma and Kessie’s representatives failed to find a solution to this issue.

Now, Laudisa reveals that Milan met with Atangana the previous day, and were able to reach an agreement with him.

With the Rossoneri being acquired by new owners, signings have been promised. Could Kessie be the first one?