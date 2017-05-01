There is a problem in Milan’s recent sale to Yonghong Li, with ANSA reporting that it is suspected of

The Italian tax police have filed a report in which the Rossoneri’s sale has, over the last few weeks, prompted the sending of three warnings from the Bank of Italy to the Italian tax police, the Guardia di Finanza.

While no criminal proceedings have been opened against Milan, a number of doubts have surfaced over Li’s liquidity over the last few months, whether it was the New York Times article on the mounting concern at UEFA over the Rossoneri, or even revelations that Li’s company’s headquarters looked like a shell company, nothing more.

It is now up to local magistrate Fabio De Pasquale to investigate the three warnings, which any banking institution is obligated to send to the authorities if it suspects that money is being recycled.